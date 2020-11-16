Griselda Rapper ‘Benny The Butcher’ Shot!!

Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher was taken in the leg Houston during an attempted robbery.

In line with the authorities, the shooting happened on Saturday in a Walmart.

Benny, whose actual name is Jeremie Pennick, had been Walmart with buddies after five men approached them and demanded that they hand over a few of their own consequences. According to authorities, Benny didn’t hand their chains fast — hence one of the guys captured him in the leg.

The rapper was hurried to the hospital. He’s expected to live the shooting. A description of the suspects wasn’t immediately published, researchers said they had been observed in a Chevy Malibu.

No additional upgrades are given regarding Benny’s state at the time of composing.

The news comes only days following Boosie Badazz’s automobile was taken upward along with Dallas rapper Mo3 had been captured and murdered. King Von also regrettably passed away after being ambushed in Atlanta by members of a rival team.