Grey’s Anatomy: Can Derek Be in Longer Season 17 Episodes?

Grey’s Anatomy returned for period 17 on Nov. 12, also contained a”McDreamy” cameo in a fan-favorite personality. That is correct, Patrick Dempsey reprised his role since the late Derek Shepherd in a mental landscape with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Following Meredith collapses from the parking lot of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, she’s a fantasy that she is together with her late husband to the shore.

Seeing heartbroken lovers were Derek’s passing in year 11, you can just imagine how thrilled they had been around his return. The fantastic news does not stop there. In accordance with showrunner Krista Vernoff, we have not seen the final of Derek this year. “We’ll see more of [Derek] this year,” she informed the Los Angeles Times. “This wasn’t merely a cameo. He’ll look three times.” Though it’s uncertain which episodes he will go back for, Vernoff mentioned his return will be a”happy” one.