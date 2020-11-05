Greta Thunberg Tells Trump into’Chill’ Amid His Election Panic on Twitter

Greta Thunberg is returning the favour.

Nearly a year after the 74-year old President of the USA advised the 17-year-old climate change activist into”chill” on Twitter and accused her of using an anger control issue, Greta is doing exactly the exact same into Trump as he proceeds to demand the polls ceased counting votes beneath the 2020 presidential elections . )

“So absurd. Donald should focus with his Anger Management issue, then visit some excellent old fashioned film with a buddy! Chill Donald, Chill!” She composed, right referencing his very own tweet for her year ago.

Trump was filing lawsuits to own votes ceased and analyzed at Pennsylvania and at Michigan, that was known as for Biden.

