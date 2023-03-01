From Activist to Millionaire: How Much Does Greta Thunberg Earns?

Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg FRSGS, born 3 January 2003, is a Swedish environmental activist known for challenging world leaders to take immediate action for climate change mitigation. Thunberg’s activism began when she persuaded her parents to adopt environmentally friendly lifestyle choices. In August 2018, at age 15, she began spending her Fridays outside the Swedish Parliament, holding a sign that read Skolstrejk för climate, calling for more decisive climate action (School Strike for Climate). Other students soon joined in on the protests in their communities. They collaborated to launch the Fridays for Future school climate strike movement. Following Thunberg’s speech at the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference, student strikes occurred every week worldwide. In 2019, there were numerous coordinated multi-city protests involving millions of students.

Greta Thunbergs Net Worth

Greta Thunberg has an estimated net worth of $100,000. Thunberg had her most crucial stage when she spoke in the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference plenary. Her speech, in which she vehemently criticised the government’s inaction on climate change, was widely publicised.

She has given speeches at the World Economic Forum, the British and French parliaments, and other venues. Later in the year, Thunberg attended the UN Climate Action Summit. She also appeared with 15 other children at a UNICEF press conference, where they filed a formal complaint against five countries for failing to meet their carbon emission reduction targets.

Thunberg participated in marches across Canada and the United States, giving keynote speeches and taking other critical climate-related actions. She also spoke at the World Economic Forum, the COP25, and the European Parliament’s Environment Committee.

Great Thunberg Early Life

Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on January 3, 2003, to opera singer Malena Ernman and actor Svante Thunberg—apologies for the delay. (As The Week put it, “with a thespian father and a singer mother, it’s perhaps unsurprising that [she] has a slightly unusual name. Thunberg shares her second name with the adventuring creation of Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi, better known as Hergé. Beata is her younger sister.

Thunberg claims that she first learned about climate change when she was eight years old and couldn’t understand why so little was being done about it. She became depressed as a result of the situation. And at 11, she stopped talking and eating much, losing ten kilogrammes (22 pounds) in two months.

She was eventually diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and selective mutism. Thunberg described her condition’s selective mutism as meaning she “only speaks when necessary” in one of her first speeches demanding climate action.

Greta’s Activism

Thunberg began the school climate strikes and public speeches, for which she became an internationally recognised climate activist in August 2018. In an interview with Democracy NowAmy !’s Goodman, she said she got the idea for a climate strike after school shootings in the United States in February 2018. And that led to several youths refusing to return to school.

Other social media accounts quickly took up Thunberg’s cause after she posted a photo of her first strike day on Instagram and Twitter. High-profile youth activists shared her Instagram post. And she was joined by other activists the next day. A Nordea representative quoted one of Thunberg’s tweets to her more than 200,000 followers. Thunberg’s social media profile drew local reporters.

Her speech at the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP24) plenary session went viral. She commented that the world leaders present were “not mature enough to tell it like it is”. She participated in various student protests across Europe. And was invited to speak at multiple forums and parliaments. At the January 2019 World Economic Forum. Thunberg gave a speech in which she declared: “Our house is on fire.” She spoke in the British, European, and French parliaments, where several right-wing politicians booed her.