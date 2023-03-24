Inside Greg Oden’s Impressive Net Worth

Gregory Wayne Oden Jr., a former professional basketball player from the United States, was born on January 22, 1988. Oden, a centre who stands 7’0″ (2.13m) tall, spent one season playing college basketball at Ohio State University. During that time, the team won the Big Ten Conference regular season title and the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament, with Oden winning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. Oden and the Buckeyes finished second in the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship tournament. The Portland Trail Blazers made Greg Oden their first-round pick in the 2007 NBA Draft on June 28, 2007. He underwent knee microfracture surgery in September 2007 and, as a result, missed the entire NBA season of 2007–2008. Having recovered, he entered the NBA that year’s inaugural game.

Greg Oden’s Net Worth

American former basketball player Greg Oden has a 14 million dollar net worth. Greg Oden is best known for having a problematic career hampered by numerous injuries while playing for the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers. Greg Oden made about $24.4 million in NBA salaries throughout his NBA career. From endorsements, he made several more million dollars.

Greg Oden Early Life

On January 22nd, 1988, Greg was born in Buffalo, New York. He attended Sarah Scott Middle School after his family relocated to Terra Haute, Indiana, when he was nine. He then moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where he played basketball for the Lawrence North High School squad. He also moved there with his mother and brother. Oden won three straight Indiana Class 4A basketball championships while serving as his high school team captain. In 2005 and 2006, he was named the National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Greg played football for Ohio State University in the 2006–07 season. On December 2, 2006, he made his collegiate debut after missing the first half of the season due to a wrist injury. He had 14 points, ten rebounds, and five blocks at the game’s conclusion. Sports commentator Steve Kerr labelled Greg as a “once-in-a-decade player” that year.

Oden excelled in college, winning Defensive Player of the Year and making it to the 2007 National Championship. Greg was the first freshman to be named to the All-American team by the Associated Press since 1990. Oden declared he would enter the 2007 NBA draft after playing one season of college basketball.

Greg Oden’s Career Foundation

The Portland Trail Blazers chose Greg first overall, but Oden’s rookie season was cut short by a knee injury. Greg missed a quarter of the following season in 2008–09 due to a variety of injuries, but he still put up impressive numbers in the games he did play. Due to a fractured patella, his third season was disappointing because he only participated in 21 of the 82 games.

Oden underwent microfracture surgery on his left knee in November 2010, and the Trail Blazers announced that he would miss the 2010–11 season. This was the fourth consecutive year that Greg could not play an entire season. Oden experienced significant setbacks in his recovery during 2011 and 2012, necessitating more surgeries than initially anticipated. In 2012, Portland released Greg from their team to make room for trade acquisitions. Oden declared he would skip the 2012–13 campaign to concentrate on his recovery.

The following year, Greg joined the Miami Heat and made he eagerly awaited comeback to the court. Oden started 23 games during that campaign, and the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals before falling to the San Antonio Spurs. Greg spent the following two years preparing for an NBA comeback that never materialized. Oden signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association on August 26th, 2015. Halfway through the season, Greg ended his affiliation with the group.