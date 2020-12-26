Greg Norman in healthcare facility with coronavirus

Former Australian golfer Greg Norman has been hospitalised with coronavirus.

orman, who gained two Open up Championships in 1986 and 1993, reported in a submit on Instagram on Xmas Day that he experienced been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Along with a picture of himself in a healthcare facility bed, the former environment number one particular wrote: “This sums it all up. My Christmas Day. On behalf of tens of millions, f*** CoVid. This get this s*** powering us never ever to working experience it once again.”

English golfer Ian Poulter was amongst people who sent messages to Norman in the wake of the information, wishing the 65-12 months-outdated a “speedy recovery”.

Norman, who gained the nickname The Fantastic White Shark, used a lot more than 300 months at the major of the environment golf rankings, and was inducted into the Environment Golfing Hall of Fame in 2001.

PA