Greg Kelly from Newsmax is Under fire for the Comments made by Governor Kathy Hochul

Greg Kelly, the presenter of Newsmax, came under increasing fire on Thursday for remarks he made regarding Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul while supporting her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin’s campaign.

Kelly questioned Zeldin, who changed the subject to a recurrent campaign talking point, saying, “Kathy Hochul has not really done much of anything, other than, I’m sorry but, be somebody’s wife.”

She is in too deep. She’s been going through an identity crisis, Zeldin said.

Republicans are hoping for their first statewide victory in two decades by running Hochul against the Long Island congressman, with Hochul’s shifting views on immigration and gun rights serving as major campaign issues.

Hochul campaign spokeswoman Jen Goodman attributed Zeldin’s comment to the host, saying, “No surprise here, another misogynistic attack from Lee Zeldin and his fellow right-wing propagandists on Newsmax.”

Currently, Bill Hochul works for Delaware North, a large hospitality and entertainment corporation, as senior vice president, general attorney, and secretary. Since his wife was appointed governor, her political enemies have criticized her for playing that role, particularly when she reached an agreement with the NFL and Erie County to use $850 million in taxpayer funds to help build the Buffalo Bills a $1.4 billion stadium.

RELATED POST: A Surrogate Is Expecting a Son for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson via IVF.

According to the business, Bill Hochul has stepped away from decisions regarding his wife’s administration.

According to financial reports filed with the state, he receives a salary from the business between $450,000 and $550,000.

A video of the Kelly-Zeldin exchange swiftly amassed thousands of views online as Democratic elected leaders and others capitalized on its popularity by criticizing Kelly and using his remark against Zeldin.

How Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican, might prevail in her November matchup with Kathy Hochul

“Hear the misogyny Greg Kelly is spitting out. Lee Zeldin’s failure to correct him is equally reprehensible. The top official in New York, @GovKathyHochul, is being criticized for being a wife and a woman. Assemblywoman Latrice Walker (D-Brooklyn) tweeted with a pig emoji next to her statement, “That sums up Zeldin’s views on women.”

Lee, you’re overextending yourself. You’ll have a lot of time in 2023 to marry someone, said Manhattan Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal in a post.

Some viewers were perplexed by Kelly’s claim that Hochul, who is currently governor of one of the states with the highest population, will be in some way eclipsed by her husband Bill, a relatively insignificant former federal prosecutor.

“Attorney. City Council. Counties Clerk. Congresswoman. Assistant Governor. Governor. Hochul, who has not been elected governor, took office after Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace in August of last year. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Nassau) tweeted, “THAT’S a resume.

RELATED POST: Peyton Elizabeth Lee Dating History – Check Out Her Previous Relationships!

In her own social media response, Hochul, for her part, kept things straightforward:

On her personal account, she stated, “If you’re looking for a label to give me, you can just call me ‘Governor.'”

In response, Zeldin tweeted, “‘Governor’ Kathy Hochul has been raised to higher positions of power several times by seizing upon scandal surrounding her and adopting viewpoints she felt favorable at the time, only to flip flop to the opposite position in the future.

An inquiry for comment was not immediately answered by Kelly, a former “Good Day New York” host.

For Any Updates Keep Visiting Our Website newspocket.com