Great Beard Styles for Men

Are you looking to switch up your beard styles? While growing a beard can give you a sense of self-assurance and masculinity, it’s important not to get stuck in a rut and explore different styles. From full beards to goatees, the options are endless and limited only by your thoughts.

If you need help figuring out where to start, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the top list beard styles to consider, along with tips on how to care for and maintain each one. Ensure to have your beard care tools and products at the ready, and get ready to embrace your inner style icon.

1. The Balbo Beard Style

The Balbo beard is a unique variation of the classic goatee style, named after Italo Balbo, a contemporary of dictator Benito Mussolini. It is characterized by a mustache matched with a patch and manes grown on the edges of your chin.

This style is a great option for those who may have patchy facial hair on their cheeks or a disconnected beard and mustache. It can be achieved with just a few months of beard growth and offers a versatile, easy-to-style look. If you’re interested in trying out the Balbo beard, make sure to regularly groom and maintain it using the right tools and products to keep it looking its best.

2. The Goatee

The standard goatee is a beard style that involves facial manes on the chin without a mustache. You’ll need to have long hair beneath the lower lip and cut the rest of your face to achieve this look. The goatee gets its name from its resemblance to a goat’s beard.

You can choose to keep the hair on the chin short or let it grow longer, anywhere from grown stubble to about an inch in length. This style is easy to groom and maintain, but it’s important to regularly trim and shape the goatee to keep it looking its best. Use the right tools and products to care for your goatee properly, and you’ll be able to rock this classic look confidently.

3. The Garibaldi

The Garibaldi beard, called after Giuseppe Garibaldi, is full beard styles that combine a neatly trimmed mustache with a wide, rounded hair beard at the bottom. This style is characterized by its rounded bottom, which sets it apart from a scruffy, unkempt beard. If you’re looking to grow a full beard and want a classic, stylish look, the Garibaldi might be the perfect choice for you.

To achieve this style, you’ll need to let your facial hair grow out and then trim and shape the mustache and beard to create a neat, rounded appearance. Regular grooming and maintenance will help you keep this beard looking its best. Ensure to use the right tools and products to care for your beard, and you’ll be able to rock the Garibaldi with confidence.

The Imperial Beard

The imperial beard is a facial manes style that was made popular by Emperor Napoleon III in the 19th century. It is characterized by grown Balbo beards with an inflated handlebar mustache and chin hair that grows at least 2 to 4 inches below your face.

To achieve this look, you’ll need to let your facial hair grow out, shape the mustache and chin hair into an exaggerated handlebar, and trim the rest of the beard neatly, including the neck. The imperial beard is a bold, dramatic style that is perfect for those looking to make a statement with their facial hair. To keep this beard looking its best, make sure to regularly groom and maintain it using the right tools and products.

The Full Beard

The “all in” beard is a bold, fearless facial hair style that exudes confidence and impressiveness. It is characterized by its full, dramatic appearance and may require less maintenance than other beard styles. If you’re looking to make a statement with your facial hair and don’t mind a bit of extra grooming, the “all in” beard might be the perfect choice for you.

To achieve this look, you’ll need to let your facial hair grow out and then shape and trim it to your desired length and style. Ensure to use the right tools and products to care for your beard properly, and you’ll be able to rock this bold, impressive look with ease.