Grayson Allen Controversial Girlfriend Morgan Reid: Are They Married?

As a professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association’s Milwaukee Bucks, Grayson James Allen is well-known throughout the world. He played four years of collegiate basketball at Duke University. Allen was selected by the Utah Jazz as the 21st overall choice in the 2018 NBA Draft. After one season, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He assisted Duke in winning the national championship in 2015, although his achievements were overshadowed by a number of trips. Is Allen able to find time to maintain a relationship given how committed he is to his basketball profession right now?

It turns out that he does, in fact. Currently engaged in a relationship, Grayson Allen is dating “Morgan Reid” , Reid and Allen attended Duke together.

Who is Morgan Reid

Currently engaged in a relationship, Grayson Allen is dating Morgan Reid. Reid and Allen attended Duke together, beginning as freshmen in 2014 and finishing as 2018 draught picks in their respective sports.

Morgan, a soccer player, has recently been a defender for Orlando Pride of the NWSL. Reid played collegiately for Duke University before being selected by the North Carolina Courage in the fourth round of the 2018 NWSL College Draft. Reid started 18 games as a freshman in 2014 for Duke’s women’s soccer team and held that position through her senior season.

Reid was selected by the Courage in the 2018 draught, however, after a year, they traded her to the Pride. Reid lived in Orlando for two years, however, she missed the 2020 season due to an injury. Reid was released by the Pride following the 2020 season, and she is now a free agent.

Soccer player Morgan Reid is approached by Grayson Allen. Allen announced his engagement to former Duke basketball player and NWSL defender Morgan Reid a few months ago via Instagram.

An Instagram post from him is included below.

How did the NBA guard’s girlfriend first meet Grayson Allen?

When she was a student at Duke University, Grayson Allen’s girlfriend first got to know the future Milwaukee Bucks guard. Grayson Allen joined the team as a walk-on in 2014 and throughout the course of his four years there, developed into a key member of the team. He was a member of the squad that won the NCAA tournament as a freshman.

Grayson Allen’s Past Relationship

was previously dating his ex-girlfriend Bailey Bunnell before Morgan. Before ending their four-year relationship in 2017, the couple dated. Early in 2013, Grayson and Baile, his ex-girlfriend, began dating. At Providence School, where they both attended high school, the ex-couple first met.

Bailey Bunnell and Grayson Grayson Allen, his ex-girlfriend the website heavy.com according to information, the ex-lovers attended prom together as well. Grayson and Bunnell, his high school love, are not currently dating as of the year 2022. Both have progressed. While Grayson has moved on with Morgan, Bailey B is currently in love with her new boyfriend, whose name has not been revealed.

Conclusion

Although Grayson Allen does not have a long history of partnerships, his basketball career has been highly successful. He dated Bailey Bunnell from 2013 to 2017, however, they were unable to continue their relationship through the halfway point. Allen and Morgan Reid started dating while they were both Duke students. Reid played for the Duke women’s soccer team and has now made the transition to the professional level. The pair became engaged in February 2022, and on July 23, 2022, they were wed.