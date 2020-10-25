Graphics: Malaika Arora snapped searching for everyday grocery

Malaika Arora obviously knows how to bounce back the perfect way. After fighting COVID-19 and coming out victorious, the celebrity has return to her regular life . She’s fond of staying healthy and so each and every evening, Malaika is snapped heading outside for a stroll in town. This afternoon, the celebrity had been clicked as she shot out her dog for a stroll and concurrently her work also occurred. But after, Malaika was spotted stopping by to purchase some veggies in the afternoon.

We all understand just how far it takes to get a healthy body such as Malaika’s and we’re convinced it requires more than only a fantastic work out to keep it. Well, we’re happy he’s maintaining her thoughts body and soul fit in the ideal way. Scroll through for images.