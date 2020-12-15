Grammys name Arvada West Superior School trainer finalist for tunes educator award

The Recording Academy has named an Arvada West Substantial College songs instructor 1 of their 10 finalists for the Grammy provided to the Songs Educator of the Calendar year.

Chris Maunu, Choral Director at Arvada West, has been nominated for the award for the 3rd time. This Grammy acknowledges educators who have made considerable contributions in the classroom and have committed to holding new music education and learning in faculties.

Students at the school nominated Maunu, who is in his 14th yr there. He is one of 10 finalists out of practically 1,000 entries from across the United States.

Maunu obtained a $1,000 stipend, as effectively as a $1,000 matching grant for Arvada West’s music software for the nomination. The award winner receives a $10,000 prize and a $10,000 matching grant for their tunes system.

The Audio Educator Award will be presented in January.