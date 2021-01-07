Graham Potter hints striker Percy Tau could make Brighton debut at Newport

Brighton manager Graham Potter feels Percy Tau can add a unique dimension to his squad – and could hand the South Africa striker his long-awaited debut in Sunday’s FA Cup 3rd-spherical tie at Newport.

au joined the Seagulls in 2018, but has invested the last two-and-a-50 % many years on mortgage in Belgium and assisted Club Brugge win the title last period.

The 26-calendar year-previous once again amazed throughout his spell with Anderlecht this period, scoring 4 aims in 15 online games.

𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙮 𝙏𝙖𝙪 😅 Percy Tau *introduced* 😁 Albion have today recalled striker Percy Tau from his financial loan spell with Belgian club Anderlecht. 🇿🇦 🤝 @firsttouchgames 🤝#BHAFC 🔵âªï¸ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 7, 2021

Next the stop of the Brexit transition interval with the European Union, Brighton have been ready to acquire a ‘Governing Body Endorsement’ from the Football Association, which is a new factors-centered method for non-English gamers, and secured a get the job done allow for the South African.

Tau brings with him Champions League encounter, as properly as a ringing endorsement from Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany.

Potter hopes the 26-yr-old will now make the most of his options ahead in England.

“It is fascinating for him and it is enjoyable for us. Now we need to have to support him settle in,” the Brighton manager stated. “We want to aid him acquire the next stage in his job, that is the problem for him.

“He has been teaching and actively playing in Belgium, so he is Ok in terms of match speed and coaching time. It is just a circumstance of him adapting to us. He will be associated in the group at the weekend.”

Potter ongoing: “He is a still left-footed attacking player, plays in distinct positions, he attacks the goal, he progresses with the ball, he performs in areas.

“He is ready to find passes and dribble with the ball. It is just a circumstance of him settling into the crew and for us to uncover the ideal way to use him.

“I feel he will adapt quickly from what I saw these days. He has a wonderful individuality, matches in with the group very well and then his characteristics are really quick to in good shape all-around, so I don’t see a dilemma there.

“There is competitors in the workforce which you would count on in the Leading League, but that is fantastic for us, we require that wholesome competitiveness.”

Potter confirmed total-again Tariq Lamptey experienced a “little setback” in his rehabilitation from a hamstring challenge, while ahead Aaron Connolly is also sidelined by a hamstring personal injury picked up in last week’s 3-3 attract with Wolves.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is uncertain by ailment and striker Danny Welbeck will pass up out with his knee challenge.

Veteran ahead Glenn Murray has been connected with a loan swap to QPR, having observed his prospects of common football at Watford confined.

Brighton boss Potter said he was “not aware” of any imminent improve for the 37-year-old.

“I bumped into him the other day going for walks the canine in fact, but we did not discuss about that (loan at Watford),” Potter added.

“He wants to perform as substantially as he can in his last seasons, so I guess I can realize his desire to do one thing but I have not spoken to him about it.

Potter also preserved Alireza Jahanbakhsh was nonetheless “part of the group”, and played down experiences in Iran that the forward was unsettled.

“We are striving to enable him strengthen,” reported Potter.

“He would like to engage in much more as each individual player in the team would, that’s typical. There is no dilemma with Ali at all.”

PA