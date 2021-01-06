Graham Norton: I did not like currently being on checklist of prime BBC earners

Graham Norton has explained a “bonus” of him quitting Radio 2 is that he will no extended be incorporated on the BBC’s listing of its best earners.

he presenter explained to Instances Radio he “didn’t like” becoming integrated on the record of the corporation’s ideal compensated stars.

Figures unveiled in September confirmed Norton was between the top rated earners at the broadcaster and that he took about £725,000 for his Radio 2 show and some Television set operate, but not his BBC 1 chat exhibit.

In November, he disclosed he would be heading to Virgin Radio times after asserting he was to quitting Radio 2.

He explained to Occasions Radio: “The only thing that was part of the determination was oh, if I stopped undertaking this, I’ll get off that list.

“I will not be on that checklist any more. The variety of superior earners list, which I didn’t like staying on it, hey, now I’m not.

“So to that extent it manufactured me go… but that was type of a reward of leaving, it was not the major driving power.”

Norton joined Radio 2 in 2010 to host the 10am–1pm slot on Saturdays, taking in excess of from Jonathan Ross.

When he introduced where he was heading following quitting Radio 2, Norton claimed he was “excited and a minor shock to be becoming a member of Virgin Radio British isles in 2021”.

He additional: “I was extremely written content wherever I was but the chance to host displays across the weekend appeared much too superior to miss out on out on.

“Plus the strength and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can not wait to get started out!”

Claudia Winkleman will be taking around Norton’s Radio 2 slot.

