Gothenburg reverse choice to shut down senior women’s team

Women’s Champions League outfit Gothenburg have reversed their controversial choice to fold their senior crew, just two days right after in the beginning announcing they had been withdrawing from Sweden’s leading division.

Barely two weeks just after going through Manchester Town in Europe, the Swedish league champions had mentioned on 29 December that they “believe our undertaking is finish and we will close down the elite team”, calling on men’s golf equipment in the spot to devote in women’s soccer rather.

But on New Year’s Eve, Gothenburg announced that: “To the club’s terrific joy and gratitude, there has been a favourable reaction from a few of associations to develop women’s soccer in Gothenburg in close cooperation among us.

“We did not be expecting the big, overwhelming and positive interest from private individuals, corporations and soccer associations to sustain the elite activities. We were shocked that so a lot of stepped ahead and confirmed willingness to help locate answers to keep an elite small business for women’s soccer in Gothenburg.

“We will with no delay sit down and go over the ailments for this. Our ambition is to have a alternative completely ready in the spring. This also indicates that we will enjoy in the Damallsvenskan [Swedish league] in 2021 and participate in the Champions League in the autumn.”

Gothenburg’s chairman Peter Bronsman, who owns the club’s major sponsors, the well-recognised fruit cider maker Kopparberg’s brewery, experienced previously explained to Swedish media he did not think it was possible to choose the staff even further.

That first announcement had stunned lots of in the video game, with Wales and Reading through midfielder Jess Fishlock stating news was a “stark reminder of how fragile the women’s video game in fact is” at the time.

It is not still clear whether Gothenburg’s u-turn has appear quickly sufficient to stop some of their star gamers leaving the club, with interest from across the continent in Sweden ahead Stina Blackstenius, Norway midfielder Vilde Boe Risa and United States Underneath-23 midfielder Bri Folds thought to be substantial.

Gothenburg, whose house metropolis will host May perhaps 2021’s Women’s Champions League ultimate, experienced amazed in their two-legged round of 32 conference with comparative heavyweights Manchester Metropolis, which the English club gained 5-1 on aggregate. Boe Risa gave the Swedish facet an early guide in 9 December’s first leg, but Metropolis strike back to earn 2-1 before a 3- next-leg victory on house soil sealed their progress.