Gossip Girl Reboot Reveals Names and Details of New Characters

Each cast member received a one-word description of their character on Instagram.

The “Gossip Girl” reboot gave quite a tease to fans anticipating its premiere in 2021.

On Friday, the show’s Instagram account shared a slew of snaps of the new cast members for the HBO Max project, which takes place eight years after the original CW teen drama ended.

Thomas Doherty, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Lee Smith, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Tavi Gevinson and Emily Alyn Lind are all gorgeously photographed alongside captions of their respective character’s name and a one-word description.

Back in November, production began on the 10-episode season in New York with a release date expected later this year.

The original “Gossip Girl,” which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford.

Kristen Bell narrated the original and is expected to return for the reboot.

Check out the new “Gossip Girl” cast with their descriptions, below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.