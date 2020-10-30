Gossip Girl Gifts | POPSUGAR Amusement

Simply because a series ends does not mean does not heritage won’t reside on. Due to Netflix, Gossip Girl is hitting an entirely new audience of lovers, and you most likely have a buddy who’s seeing it for the fourth time. (Could that buddy be you?) Amazing news: we’ve got plenty of gifting options which are ideal this vacation season. Whether or not you would like to treat them into the publication set or they are Blair lovers, here is a wide variety of Gossip Girl-associated gifts they’re certain to enjoy.

— Added Reporting from Laura Marie Meyers