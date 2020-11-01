Gospel Legend Rance Allen Has Got Away | Audio

Gospel legendy Bishop Rance Allen, 71, has passed off.

His family will have a private ministry, along with a public service will be held once COVID-19 limitations are raised, according to a statement published by Bishop Robert G. Rudolph of this Church Of God In Christ.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin About Why Love Will Lead The Way

“Bishop Allen’s special vocal ministry has been an essential sound inside the Church Of God In Christ and Christendom,” that the Bishop says in the announcement. “His present transcended the bounds of musical genre since he remained a desired character called to play on international places.”