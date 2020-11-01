Gospel Legend Rance Allen Has Got Away | Audio

Gospel legendy Bishop Rance Allen, 71, has passed off.
His family will have a private ministry, along with a public service will be held once COVID-19 limitations are raised, according to a statement published by Bishop Robert G. Rudolph of this Church Of God In Christ.
“Bishop Allen’s special vocal ministry has been an essential sound inside the Church Of God In Christ and Christendom,” that the Bishop says in the announcement. “His present transcended the bounds of musical genre since he remained a desired character called to play on international places.”
The Reason for death has not yet been published for Bishop Rance, whose towering vocals may be heard of hits such as”I Belong To You,” and”What About The Name Jesus,” as the lead vocalist for The Rance Allen Group. He was also senior leader of the New Bethel Church Of God In Christ at Toledo, Ohio, taking on the function in 1985.
In 2011, Bishop Allen was raised to the office of Bishop in the Church of God in Christ for its Michigan Northwestern Harvest Jurisdiction.
Bishop Allen was born in Monroe, Michigan and’d 11 siblings. As well as brothers Thomas and Steve, the family formed the Rance Allen Group at Detroit.
All our thoughts are with Rance Allen’s family members and friends in this tricky moment. May he rest in electricity.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET
