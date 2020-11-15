Gospel Artist Fred Hammond Diagnosed W/ / COVID-19: I Let My Guard Down After & Do not put on a Mask

Present Artist Fred Hammond Diagnosed with COVID-19

Gospel legend Fred Hammond has shown he was diagnosed using COVID-19.

He states he let down his guard after and contracted the virus, even examining positive. Even the 59-year old artist clarifies:

“I am a hide wearer, but I allow it down (also ) my shield in 1 location. The fantastic thing is when this occurred a year in the Commissioned excursion, I likely would not have made it as I was quite ill.”

He adds,

“I thank God for this now this has come I’ve a better prospect of fighting . I have great hope. I am feeling much better everyday. It’s exactly what it is. You can not be worried about doing it. God is responsible ”

Watch the clip.

We want Fred Hammond a quick recovery.