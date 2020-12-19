Gordon Ramsay slams critics of his £19 fry-up: ‘You are not able to afford it!’

Gordon Ramsay has hit back again following folks criticised him charging £19 for a fry-up at the Savoy Grill, declaring they ‘can’t f**king pay for it’ anyway.

The Michelin starred chef and Television personality, 54, discovered the higher-stop fry-up on social media in September to tempt individuals to give it a try at his central London restaurant.

The plate alone consisted of two fried eggs, a sausage, 50 percent a tomato, a one mushroom and various slices of bacon arranged with a sprig of garnish and baked beans on the facet.

Lovers experienced taken to social media to complain about the rate, as well as the breakfast lacking out a several key parts of a complete English breakfast for the £19 cost tag.

Following the furore, Gordon stood by his posh nosh, saying he would have that plate as his ‘last supper’.

He told Insider: ‘I stand by it. I swear by it. And it is 1 meal that I would at any time take in as a previous supper.

‘It has to be a full English breakfast with more baked beans.’

He included: ‘And you know what? If you are apprehensive about the value, you cannot f**king find the money for it.’

Gordon had posted a video clip of another person chopping into the runny egg from his fry-up, telling his followers: ‘The most awesome Full English…. just cannot wait around for you to try out it from 21st September at Savoy Grill.’

A lover had replied with a photo of his individual complete English breakfast, with the plate groaning under the excess weight of the food stuff, creating: ‘THIS is a full English Gordon. Acquire a leaf out of @fryuppolice’s book….’

Gordon brilliantly clapped back with his iconic catchphrase, telling the man: ‘That’s named a Whole English Classic Coronary heart Attack you fool sandwich’.

The phrase has been a great deal-memed since Gordon put a slice of bread on just about every aspect of a chef’s experience and dubbed them an ‘idiot sandwich’ in a sketch on The Late Late Demonstrate with James Corden in 2016.

