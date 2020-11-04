News

GOP celebrity Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina US House race

November 4, 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. – Growing GOP celebrity Madison Cawthorn was chosen on Tuesday to signify an North Carolina U.S. House district.

Cawthorn, 25, is going to be among the youngest people to ever serve in Congress following his triumph at the 11th District. He’ll be meeting with a vacant seat held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who made to function as President Donald Trump’s chief of personnel. Cawthorn conquered Democrat and murdered U.S. Air Force Col. Moe Davis.

Cawthorn first attracted attention after beating Trump’s favorite candidate at an upset from the June GOP primary runoff. Left partially paralyzed by a car collision, he presented a speech at the Republican National Convention in August through which he awakened in his wheelchair with the support of a walker.

