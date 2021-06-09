Google Pixel Fold is still on track for a 2021 launch

It seems Google still has some plan about a Pixel Fold. Last August it was leaked that the company was planning to release its first folding Pixel phone by late 2021. According to the latest news, TheElec reported that Samsung will begin production of folding OLED panels from this October for companies like Google, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Note that Google has not been silent about its ambitions regarding a folding phone. Back in 2019, it published patent applications for its own folding screens and admitted it had been prototyping them for quite some time. At that time, the company told CNET that it didn’t have “a clear use case yet” but now it seems Google has a foldable codename “Passport”.

Last month, 9to5Google even spotted a new reference to it in Android 12’s code alongside other codenames which are believed to be the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a 5G. Similarly, TheElec reported, it will have a single 7.6 inches panel that folds inward. Vivo’s upcoming phone will have an 8 inches main screen and a 6.5 inches outer display. No details were given about Xiaomi’s phone’s screen.

As of now, it is not clear whether the display of Pixel Fold is designed by Google itself or not. It is to be noted that Samsung acts like a contract manufacturer for many companies including the likes of Apple. It is possible that one of the screens might be designed by Samsung.