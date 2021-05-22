Google introduces Project Starline to offer lifelike video calls

According to the latest news, apart from the Android 12 preview, Google I/O has also introduced Project Starline that lets you make video calls. The catch here is the video calls are lifelike as if you are actually physically there.

How does Google Project Starline work?

It uses a combination of computer vision, spatial audio, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time compression. Google Project Starline captures you exactly the way a human eye sees you by using 3D imaging.

On the other hand, the spatial audio offers audio exactly as a human ear. This information is then compressed and sent to the Starline console. The 3D display renders this compressed information and displays the final output.

The best part is all this happens in real-time so it gives you a feeling as if the person with whom you are on a video call is sitting right in front of you across the table. It is obvious that you won’t be able to touch the person because that’s not the reality. However, Google Starline is just wonderful, especially it is offering this without using any VR glasses.

Who to use Google Project Starline?

According to Google, the project ‘relies on custom-built hardware and highly specialized equipment.’ As of now, the company is using it itself to connect people from Google offices in the Bay Area, New York, and Seattle. Google said it has used this technology to conduct demos with the healthcare sector.

This offers a glimpse that it can be used by any and every sector when it is launched. Basically, there will be rarely any sector that can’t benefit from this project. Particularly for the health sector, it will be a boon as doctors will be able to monitor patients through t without being in the same room.

Google’s Project Starline

Moreover, it can be said that Google Project Starline has the potential of making video calls more personal with the 3D imaging capability so anyone who wants to have a life-like conversation with another person can be benefitted from this.

Frankly, many questions are unanswered regarding its implementation by Google but it seems we have no other option than to wait and watch. Since it is Google, we can expect something superior. There is no doubt that this technology will move video call technology as a whole ahead.

How does Google Starline fair against Microsoft Mesh?

Google has taken the path of 3D imagery and spatial audio to offer life like video calls with Project Starline.

Microsoft Mesh

It is to be noted that earlier this year, Microsoft launched Microsoft Mesh which uses holographic glasses to project a person in front of another person. This gives imagery that the other person is not just sitting across the caller but they are walking across the same room as you.

Moreover, Microsoft’s Hologlasses is also favourable for group calls with multiple people from different locations on the same call.

As of now, we are not aware of any such capability from Starline so Google might still have to work on this aspect to offer such capabilities.