Google has stopped selling Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5

On its way of a new Pixel phone, Google has indicated that it is the end of the road for two Pixel devices: Pixel 4A 5G and the Pixel 5. Both these devices are currently listed on Google’s online store as sold out and the remaining stock at retail stores might not last long.

A company spokesperson said “With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). These products will continue to be available through some partners while supplies last”.

Frankly, it is not surprising that the 4A 5G might get discontinued because 5A 5G can be considered as a fairly direct successor but it is a little unusual to see the Pixel 5 discontinued well in advance of the Pixel 6’s arrival.

It might be because the Pixel 5 bears more similarity to the budget-oriented A series phones than to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It seems Google is pulling out all the stops for the 6 series by positioning them as true flagship competitors to Apple and Samsung’s premium devices.

Pixel 5 offer step-up features like wireless charging and robust IP68 waterproofing which are not available in the A-series but still, analysts believe it is not well equipped yet to compete with iPhone 12 Pros and Samsung Galaxy S21s.

On contrary, Google might have adopted a unique strategy of stopping selling devices within less than a year after introduction. The company has done this with Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. However, the LTE only Pixel 4A is still available for sale with a price tag of $349.