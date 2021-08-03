Google announces new custom SoC Tensor powered Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

According to the latest news, Google has officially announced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for later this year. Both the devices come with a significant difference from their previous generation handsets. Apart from the redesign, Google has incorporated its own Tensor SoC to power the two phones. Both the devices will run on Android 12 with Google’s Material You design aesthetic.

Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices and Services, at Google has shared a blog post revealing the two devices. This time, Google has decided to bring a Pro variant instead of a typical XL model. When compared with the predecessors, the two devices have a difference in screen size, camera lenses, and a couple of other features. The camera module is a protruding strip which Google calls the camera bar. It runs s across the width of the phones and houses bigger sensors.

Google Pixel 6 series comes with a dual-tone design with power and volume buttons on the right side and a blank on the left side. The Pro variant features a polished aluminium frame while the non Pro variant features a matte aluminium finish. For the selfie camera, there is a single, centrally located hole punch cutout. Each model comes in three color options. It is to be noted that the newly revealed design of the Pixel 6 series matches with the renders that were leaked in May.

The handsets come with custom-built Tensor SoC. Previous reports revolving around the Pixel series pointed that an in house developed SoC codenamed ‘GS101′ Whitechapel. This new chip comes with “entirely new features, plus improvements to existing ones” when it comes to computational photography models. It also brings a new security core and Titan M2 security chip. Google said these security chips give the Pixel 6 series the “most layers of hardware security in any phone”.

Dieter Bohn of The Verge reported that Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.7 inches QHD+ display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. He noted that the screen is slightly curved and there is a triple camera sensor on the back with a new wide-angle primary sensor, a secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 4X optical zoom folded telephoto lens. Note that the main wide-angle sensor offers 150 percent more light which means greater details will be revealed by images shot by this camera.

On the other hand, the Pixel 6 will come with a 6.4 inches full HD+ flat screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It will come with a dual rear camera setup. The telephoto lens has been rejected in this device. Both the models of the Google Pixel 6 series will come with in-display fingerprint scanners.