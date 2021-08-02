Google account sign-in will show errors for devices running on Android Gingerbread and lower

Back in 2010, Google released Android Gingerbread but it ended supporting it. Still, there are a couple of devices that run on this over 10 and a half-year-old version of Android. According to the new announcement, these ancient devices along with others running even older versions of Android will become more useless sooner.

According to a 9to5Google report, Google has sent an email to users with devices running Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and low that it is ending support for Google account sign-in on these older versions of Android from 26th September. The email clarifies that from 27th September onwards users will be seeing a “username or password error” while performing the following actions:

Sign in to your account.

Remove your account from your device and re-add it.

Create an account on the device

Perform a factory reset of your device and try to sign in.

Change your password either on the device or on a different device, which then signs you out everywhere else, and when you try to sign in again.

Google specified that Goggle has decided to take this decision in order to safeguard the security of user accounts. From 27th September onwards such users won’t be able to use other Google apps like Gmail, YouTube, Maps, and others unless they change their android version. The following is the list of Android versions that are going to be more or less obsolete after 26th September.

Android 1.0

Android 1.1

Android 1.5 Cupcake

Android 1.6 Donut

Android 2.0 Eclair

Android 2.2 Froyo

Android 2.3 Gingerbread

Google recommends users who are using devices running on these operating systems to update to a newer version of Android (3.0+), otherwise, they can continue using limited Google services through the web browser of the handset.