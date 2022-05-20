Good Omens Season 2: Released Date, Cast , Plot and Many More Updates You Need to Know

Neil Gaiman conceived and wrote the fantasy comedy series Good Omens, which is based on his and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same name. Douglas Mackinnon directed the six-episode co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC Studios, with Gaiman serving as showrunner.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star as Aziraphale and Crowley, respectively, an angel and a demon whose 6,000-year-old side-transcending bond becomes a key element in the conflict, and the film follows various characters all trying to either encourage or prevent the coming of an imminent Armageddon. Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm, and Frances McDormand as God’s narrator are among the other series regulars.

On May 31, 2019, all episodes of the first season were available on Amazon Prime Video, and between January 15 and February 19, 2020, they broadcast weekly on BBC Two in the United Kingdom. Despite the fact that the show’s first season was intended to be a limited series, it was renewed for a second season in June 2021, with Sheen and Tennant, as well as the majority of the cast, returning.

When Will the Second Season of Good Omens Be Released?

There is still no known release date for Good Omens 2 as of April 2022. However, because the program is now in post-production, it will most likely air before the end of the year.

Filming began in November 2021 and ended in early March 2022 in Scotland. With a shot of Aziraphale’s trademark cream coat hanging off the back of a door, Michael Sheen confirmed the news on Twitter.

Alongside it, he wrote: “We need all the angels we can get at times like this. Unfortunately, this one must hang up his coat. However….#GoodOmens2”

David’s wife, Georgia Tennant, posted a photo on Instagram the same day, joking that he’d been ‘exorcised’ from the diabolical character, with David’s distinctive bright red hair restored to brown.

Douglas Mackinnon has been rehired as director, while Neil Gaiman has returned as executive producer and co-showrunner.

Plot Speculation for Good Omens Season 2

Neil Gaiman has given us lots of hints about what Good Omens season 2 will be about. The author has made several comments in which he hasn’t been bashful about sharing some intriguing details for narrative lovers to anticipate.

Season 2 of Good Omens will offer some insight into where the angels come from, according to Gaiman, who disclosed this in a statement announcing the show’s renewal. Could this mean some spicy flashbacks or an origin story?

“Good Omens was released 31 years ago, which means Terry Pratchett and I developed the sequel in our own beds in a Seattle hotel room during a World Fantasy Convention 32 years ago,” Gaiman added. “In Good Omens, I got to borrow portions of the sequel – that’s where our angels came from.” Terry is no longer with us, but while he was, we discussed what we wanted to achieve with Good Omens and where the plot should go next.”

Who’s in The Cast of Good Omens Season 2?

Tennant and Sheen have undoubtedly returned as the show’s faces.

Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Reece Shearsmith, and Nina Sosanya are among the returning cast members.

The Good Omens Crew Has Confirmed This.

New characters will be played by some of the performers. We’ll update you as we have more information on that strange revelation.

Tim Downie (Outlander) and Siân Phillips (Dune)

Alex Norton (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Andi Osho (I May Destroy You) have been added to the cast as well.

Unfortunately, one individual will not be returning.

Deadline reports that

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Satan in the series, is Benedict Cumberbatch. The bad news was revealed in January 2022.

Sorry, but we haven’t heard anything about a trailer yet. If you check back in here, you’ll be the first to know when it comes out.

Meanwhile, check out our chat with Tennant and Sheen discussing the first season below.

We guarantee it’ll be a blast!