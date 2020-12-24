Good British Bake Off viewers call for Tom Allen to be everlasting host

Wonderful British Bake Off viewers are demanding Tom Allen come to be a long-lasting fixture on the display when he stepped in for absent Noel Fielding.

Noel was unable to film the Xmas exclusive as he was on paternity leave following the start of his next little one.

Tom joined presenter Matt Lucas for The Good Xmas Bake Off which aired on Xmas Eve.

The Bake Off tent welcomed back again previous contestants Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter from 2019, Ruby Bhogal from 2018 and James Hillery from 2017 for a Covid-harmless exclusive.

The comic, who commonly seems on spin-off The Excellent British Bake Off: An Additional Slice, was a strike with viewers many thanks to his fast wit and his banter with Matt.

At the conclusion of the episode, he was supplied a ‘star presenter’ award for stepping into to Noel’s shoes.

He quipped: ‘There was no area at the inn and they claimed, “there’s a tent spherical the back again would you like to host there?”‘

When Prue told him he’s not ‘as tasty’ as Noel, Tom agreed joking that he is ‘bitter’.

Viewers also applauded the Television star for a good position with several contacting for him to front the major demonstrate once more.

Can we all concur that Tom Allen would be a Best addition to the Bake Off tent on the regular? ðð #GBBO #BakeOff — Matthew Donnachie (@Matt_Donnachie) December 24, 2020

I could just watch Tom Allen roasting men and women a la #GBBO type all 12 months — Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) December 24, 2020

Can we all concur that Tom Allen would be a Best addition to the Bake Off tent on the common? ðð #GBBO #BakeOff — Matthew Donnachie (@Matt_Donnachie) December 24, 2020

Delighted to see Tom Allen on #GBBO tonight. An fantastic comic I first heard of when listening to the hysterical radio comedy Bleak Expectations, which also stars Anthony Head (Buffy, Merlin). — NatCatVinny #WearYourMask (@nataliecvincent) December 24, 2020

Can Tom Allen be the future lasting presenter? #gbbo — Emmerson MBE ð§ð§ð¬ð§ (@djrustynail) December 24, 2020

The particular episode was won by 2019 contestant Rosie.

She mentioned immediately after her win: ‘I can not feel it I’m so happy.

‘It’s a wonderful conclusion to a beautiful pair of times.’

A happy Prue included: ‘She never won star baker and under no circumstances had a handshake and now she has both of all those items.’

The Fantastic New Year Bake Off airs January 3 at 7.45pm on Channel 4.

Received a tale?

If you’ve obtained a superstar tale, video clip or pics get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment workforce by emailing us [email protected] isles, contacting 020 3615 2145 or by checking out our Submit Stuff web page – we’d adore to listen to from you.

Far more : Demise to 2020: Match Of Thrones will become ‘real’ thanks to Hugh Grant’s bumbling historian in initial search

Much more : Johnny Depp’s attorneys convey to Courtroom of Attraction he ‘did not get a honest trial’ soon after shedding Amber Read libel circumstance