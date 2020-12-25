Good British Bake Off crowns Rosie Brandreth-Poynter Xmas champ

Wonderful British Bake Off has topped a different Christmas champion.

The festive episode, filmed before previously this 12 months in line with community wellness suggestions through the pandemic, noticed former bakers Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, Jamie Finn, Ruby Bhogal and James Hillery.

Also in the tent have been judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as at any time, whilst host Matt Lucas was joined by Excellent British Bake Off: The Pros presenter Tom Allen.

Tom crammed in for regular presenter Noel Fielding who was not able to film the Christmas specific soon after welcoming his 2nd daughter.

The coveted Bake Off cake plate was awarded to Rosie, who appeared on the series in 2019.

Right after her get, she claimed: ‘I simply cannot think it, I’m so happy.

‘It’s a attractive conclude to a beautiful couple of times.’

A proud Prue added: ‘I am so happy for Rosie simply because she under no circumstances gained Star Baker and she never experienced a handshake.’

The contestant excelled with her illusion cake which was manufactured to search like a Christmas evening meal.

Her sweet turkey meal included cheesecakes built to appear like Yorkshire puddings.

Tom meanwhile was a hit with viewers as several termed for him to sign up for the presenting team comprehensive time.

Prue, Paul and Matt gave him a unique ‘star presenter’ award at the end of the episode and praised him for filling in for Noel.

The Television set presenter quipped: ‘There was no place at the inn and they mentioned, “there’s a tent round the again would you like to host there?”‘

Prue, who had died her hair neon blue for the situation, joked that Tom was ‘not as tasty’ as Noel.

The Great New 12 months Bake Off airs January 3 at 7.45pm on Channel 4.

Received a tale?

If you’ve obtained a celebrity tale, video clip or pics get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment crew by emailing us [email protected] kingdom, calling 020 3615 2145 or by viewing our Post Things site – we’d really like to listen to from you.

A lot more : Rio and Kate Ferdinand validate child boy’s identify as they share first picture in sweet Xmas post

Additional : Christmas Day 2020 Tv set guide: What to view from Phone The Midwife to Bridgerton on Netflix