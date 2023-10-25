When people talk about plastic surgery and getting back your old beauty, a lot of them think of Korea as having the most advanced “cutlery” technology. In the past, people thought that the face of the golden ratio was the norm. There is, however, a new rule in the world of kimchi called the “diamond ratio,” which refers to characters whose faces are always perfectly clean. One of them is a singer named Go Yoon Jung who also models.



Even though Go Yoon Jung started out as a model, her great looks helped her get into acting. “He Is Psychometric,” a 2019 show, gave her her first role. Even though her character didn’t have much screen time, people were captivated by how beautiful she was. Go Yoon Jung then had a small part in the next year’s episode of “The School Nurse Files,” but she didn’t do anything particularly noteworthy.

“Sweet Home,” another one of her works, was better known and gave Go Yoon Jung a chance to show how versatile she was. Many viewers were glad to see the actor with a worn-out look and to learn that she was more than just a pretty face when they watched the Netflix show. People in Korea think that Go Yoon Jung is one of the three best surgery models, along with Hong Soo Joo and Sung Zi Young.

Go Yoon Jung’s Appearance: From Natural to Enhanced!

Yes, there are certain indications that help us know that there is a great contribution of cosmetic surgery to Go Yoon Jung’s appearance. Because the Korean entertainment industry is so competitive, many people on the internet think that the actor needs more chances to show off and improve her skills before she can make a name for herself in the business. In order to get the right picture, she only needs to wear a little makeup and look straight into the camera. Her eyes are very bright, her nose bridge is high, her lips are shaped like a heart, and her face is very balanced. Experts in beauty have proven that Go Yoon Jung’s looks have hit the diamond ratio, which means they are perfect and normal. She is truly beautiful.

All of Go Yoon Jung’s proportions are perfect. The bridge of her nose, the line that goes from her nose to her lips to her chin, and her jawbone are all the same size. It’s the same with the line that goes through her nose, lips, and cheekbones. Even though there are many beautiful women who don’t have any part of the golden ratio, the actress is without a question picture-perfect. In fact, a big part of Go Yoon Jung’s beauty comes from the things she has done with plastic surgery. She used to have a more normal face, with eyes that shared a single pupil and a wide nose.

What Are the Factors Behind It?

She was often made fun of by her peers at school because of how she looked. On the other hand, Yoon Jung is very good at sketching and has studied the proportions of sculptures in Renaissance structures before. She drew a picture of how she wanted to look, making sure that everything fit into the golden ratio. Then she gave the picture to the plastic surgeon. In direct response to this, Go Yoon Jung had a number of successful plastic surgeries that completely changed her look. She has always had a natural beauty that hasn’t been changed by makeup or Photoshop. Many people likely wouldn’t have thought that her beauty came from working with cutlery if she hadn’t told the story.

Conclusion

Although there used to be confusion among the followers about the plastic surgery of Go Yoon Jung, there are some indications or evidence that make it clear to the audience that Go Yoon Jung had to undergo plastic surgery to make herself “A Picture Perfect”