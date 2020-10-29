Golfer Jack Nicklaus Endorses Donald Trump For President; Requires Dragged About Social Media

Jack Nicklaus has formally endorsed Donald Trump for the following four years as President of the USA.

Within his announcement he posted Twitter, against a deep red background, ” he states that”You may not enjoy how our President states or tweets a few matters — and trust me, I’ve told him ! However, I have learned to look beyond that and concentrate on what he has attempted to achieve.”

“That isn’t a character contest; it is all about patriotism, policies along with the individuals they affect. His passion for America and its citizens, and placing his nation first, is becoming thought clear and loud. The way he’s stated it hasn’t been significant to me personally. What’s been significant are his activities. Now you have the chance to do it,” Jack additional.

The Golden Bear, that Jack is known as, can be trending on social networking platform.

While most have praised Jack on his own advocating to individuals to get out and vote, so many don’t like he endorsed Trump.

“Thank God they just named a drink after Arnold Palmer, since if they called you after Jack Nicklaus it’d be half cyanide, half Kool-Aid,” a single Twitter user responded.

Yet another added,”I’ve been a lover of Jack Nicklaus and this article of the takes his own dislike into a completely new degree!!”

“I constantly though Jack Nicklaus had been an honest, good man, but I suppose not,” yet another tweeted, together with the other user stating that”I have lost all respect to Jack Nicklaus.”

Meanwhile, Trump has thanked Jack because of his or her endorsement.

“Jack, that is a terrific Honor. Thank you”

