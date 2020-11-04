Golden State Killer comes at prison to begin life sentence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A former police officer that eluded police for many years since the Golden State Killer came in country prison Tuesday to start serving multiple life sentences to rapes and murders that terrorized a lot of California from the 1970s and 1980s.

Joseph James DeAngelo, respectively 74, came in North Kern State Prison, also a reception center at the Central Valley approximately 140 kilometers (225 campuses ) north of Los Angeles.

Officials that there will pick his long prison destination according to his safety, health, psychiatric and application requirements, said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton.

DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June on 13 murders and 13 rape-related fees that spanned a lot of California involving 1975 and 1986. The plea bargain spared the death penalty.

He confessed victimizing at 87 individuals at 53 independent crime scenes constituting 11 California counties, even although a number of those offenses had been too old to become officially charged.

DeAngelo’s rapes and ultimate murders followed exactly the exact same pattern. He’d tie couples up that he amazed whether they slept, then attack the girl as the guy lay helpless. He’d put dishes to the guy’s spine, warning that he’d kill them if the dishes .

He had been sentenced in August following an outstanding four-day hearing emotional testimony from several of the victims or their spouses.

DeAngelo eluded capture for a few years until he was eventually unmasked at 2018 using a using DNA tracing.