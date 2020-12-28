Gogglebox: Solution driving Pete and Sophie Sandiford’s mug selection

Gogglebox favourites Sophie and Peter Sandiford have one of the most infamous mug collections all over and now they’ve spilled the tea behind their expansive cupboard of cups.

The brother and sister duo, who stay in Blackpool, are infamous for drinking out of a various, typically personalised, mug every episode while devouring the best Television of the week.

So the place do they switch to for an unlimited source of different cups?

The pair discovered all in the course of a Q&A on Twitter when 1 lover requested: ‘@PeteandSophie @Petesandiford my girlfriend loves your mugs where by do you get them from?!?’

The reply? Pete revealed: ‘@asda mate.’

Cue the swarm of Gogglebox enthusiasts marching – socially distanced, of system – to Asda.

A further enthusiast commented under: ‘They’re all from Asda, commenced gathering myself.’

Pete’s sister Sophie previously claimed their mum is behind the at any time-growing collection of mugs, and explained to supporters they in some cases flip to Amazon for a new tankard for their tea.

Pete and Sophie have been on Gogglebox considering the fact that 2017, not long ago opening up to Metro about the most effective aspect of the career.

Sophie stated: ‘For me, it’s the mates that we have manufactured. We stay in very a small town. The people today we have satisfied via the display are lifelong mates.

‘It’s not an regular matter to do. I just simply cannot believe we do it. I consider it’s incredible.’

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 in 2021.

