God desires me to become president

Kanye West thinks God wants him to run for president of the USA.

The 43-year old rapper announced in July he’s throwing his hat into the ring for a candidate for its forthcoming US election on November 3, also has claimed it is his”calling” to be the”leader of the free world”, since he states God”called” him to”shoot this place”.

He explained:”I feel my calling is still the leader of the free world. Despite the fact that I am the warrior for yet large my crowd is at hip-hop, in songs or simply as a influencer or actress, a daddy and a husband at my home – there could not be much better time to set a visionary at the captain’s seat. And that is not to mention we have not needed visionaries before. I am not here to down Trumpdown Biden – I am only here to say why God has called me to choose this place.”

Kanye also clarified why he enrolled overdue as a presidential candidate, asserting that his struggle with coronavirus before this season meant he was not able to gather his political effort in how he’d have desired.

He informed that the’Joe Rogan Expertise’ podcast:”Why Can I enroll so overdue to run for president? COVID. I had the virus and that I had been sitting in my home and also my cousin texts me around being ready to run for president. And that I just fully set off it on the side’cause I had been like shivering and with the shakes and taking warm showers and soup. … [Coronavirus] threw everybody off. It threw everyone’s off plans. And it was only this calling in my heart”

Before this season, the’Bound 2′ hitmaker introduced his official campaign ad, where he promised to”build a more powerful nation” by “building stronger families”.

He explained from the movie:”To fulfill our fantasy, we have to have vision. We as a people will reestablish our country’s commitment to religion, to exactly what our constitution requires the free practice of faith, for example, of course, prayer. During prayer, religion can be revived. We as a people are known as some larger purpose than many others. We aren’t just a beacon to the world, however we ought to be servants to one another. To promote each other, to assist each other, then lift each other.

“We must act on religion, with guaranteed understanding that we’re pursuing the proper targets and doing the proper things. We’ll build a more powerful nation by building more families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a country. By turning to religion, we’ll be the type of country and the sort of people God intends us to become.”