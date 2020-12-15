Gloria Gaynor to execute at Periods Sq. New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK — The New Year’s Eve celebration in Periods Square will be a celebration of perseverance, honoring critical workers and featuring Gloria Gaynor singing her anthem, “I Will Endure,” organizers claimed Tuesday.

They experienced declared earlier that the once-a-year function will be digital this 12 months, with no public audience as in other a long time, and aimed at broadcast viewers.

The broadcasts that ordinarily set up shop in Times Square will be there, such as “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021,” which will have a overall performance from Jennifer Lopez. Other performers consist of Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter.

Organizers mentioned they would be honoring critical workers as the “Heroes of 2020″ and designate a group of them as Special Company, an yearly tradition because the 1990s.

Tim Tompkins, president of the Situations Square Alliance, claimed in a assertion, “This 12 months, it feels most ideal to glow a highlight on the people today who are tirelessly primary our nation by hard moments with unshakable power, willpower and poise.”