Glenn Quinn murder: PSNI concern renewed attractiveness for details forward of anniversary of brutal killing

Police have issued a renewed enchantment for details over the murder of 47-12 months-outdated Glenn Quinn in Carrickfergus, in advance of the initially anniversary of the killing on Monday.

r Quinn, who was terminally ill, was identified murdered in his house at Ashleigh Park in the city on January 4, last year.

It is believed that he was attacked by a gang of males as he returned dwelling the previous evening. The gang are considered to have established upon him in the communal hallway of his apartment block, just before forcing their way into his flat and launching a “sustained and violent assault” on the innocent male.

This assault left Mr Quinn with severe injuries, together with numerous fractures to his ribs, which at some point guide to his dying.

It is considered a individuals with backlinks to the South East Antrim UDA carried out the vicious assault.

Final yr, detectives designed an enchantment on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow Are living with a £10,000 offer you for details leads to the arrest and conviction of all those responsible from the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney claimed police feel that there are folks residing in Carrickfergus and the bordering regions who know what took place to Mr Quinn.

“We appeal to people folks to research their conscience and end this from occurring to yet another household, by coming forward and serving to us bring those liable to justice. Any facts in relation to the investigation, no issue how insignificant it may well appear, could be critical in supporting catch these appalling persons,” he mentioned,

“Glenn was very well-acknowledged all over Carrickfergus and experienced no identified enemies and no reason that law enforcement are mindful of for any individual to induce him harm. He was a great and sort guy, who did not are worthy of to die the way he did. Glenn had a terminal blood ailment and was completely defenceless when he was attacked in his condominium, someplace he ought to have felt risk-free.

“This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable member of your community who was not in the greatest of health.”

DCI McCartney claimed police know Mr Quinn was previously assaulted outside the house his household on December 29 and, even though not poorly wounded, he was remaining shaken. He questioned anyone who observed Mr Quinn concerning Christmas and when he was uncovered lifeless to get hold of them.

“We also know that Glenn drove to the area stores on Woodburn Road at all-around 2pm on Thursday 2nd January. It is vital that any one who spoke with him at this time arrives forward to assistance with our enquiries,” he additional.

“If you ended up in Ashleigh Park on Friday 3rd January 2020 or witnessed the assault on Glenn on 29th December we need to communicate to you, specially if you may possibly have captured any footage on sprint cam or cell cellular phone. Did you see or discuss to Glenn at any time amongst Thursday, 2nd January and Friday, 3rd January? If you did we require to hear from you.

“Glenn’s heartbroken family should have answers and ought to have to see these barbaric killers put at the rear of bars. We would inquire all those with details to come forward, as we can put measures in position to protect from any likely threat. It is clear that people liable do not represent the Carrickfergus group, because of to the ongoing shock and revulsion about this killing in the space.

“Glenn’s loved ones are entitled to justice, so any one with any facts is requested to speak to law enforcement on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Belfast Telegraph