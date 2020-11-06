Gleb Savchenko & Elena Samodanova Split

“Dance with the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, 37, along with his wife Elena Samodanova are calling it quits later 14 years old union.

On Thursday, Elena broke the information onto her Instagram Story. Together with sharing a pic, ” she wrote,”Following 14 years of union, together with my deepest grief, our street is coming to a finish.”

The next day, Gleb affirmed the breakup. In a statement in his own Instagram, he stated,”It’s with a heavy heart that I inform you my spouse and I will be parting ways following 14 years old union. We intend to co-parent our lovely kids together who we love dearly, and we’ll try to keep to be the very best parents we could to them. We request that you honor our family’s need for solitude and recovery in this period.”

They have two children, Olivia and Zlata.

The information comes four weeks when they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Back in July, Gleb revealed some love to get Elena, composing on Instagram,”two spirits but using one thought, two hearts that beat as one. Joyful 14th Anniversary my love ❤️ @elenasamodanova.”

Back in September, Elena whined about Gleb on his birthday, composing on Instagram,”Happy birthday to the very amazing, beautiful, exceptionally funny, brave, handsome and amazing hubby you’re… @glebsavchenkoofficial #love #family #husband.”

Only days past,”Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay swept up together with Gleb along with his”Dance with the Stars” spouse Chrishell Stause once they had been shipped home. When Rachel inquired what Chrishell will miss a lot about the series, Gleb joked,”me”