GLAMOUR’s Electricity List Beauty Box 2020 Can Be Here

Occasionally the world of beauty May Provide too much Option.

With all these products dubbing themselves the magic answer to your skin care, cosmetics, hair and body requirements, it is difficult to make sense of the things which truly works — you understand, the brands and products which cut through the sound and truly provide. That is where the newest GLAMOUR Power List Beauty Box comes — giving you a few top-performing treats delivered right to your door, to assist you pamper yourself via lockdown 2.0.

Back in Septemberwe announced the winners into this GLAMOUR Power List,” a party of their best-in-class beauty products as well as the brands that are embracing diversity and moral practices. Compiling the record wasn’t any fast task; all of the nominees were chosen from the GLAMOUR beauty group along with a panel of highly skilled business specialists (like cosmetics artist Val Garland, skin care expert Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe and baldness Larry King). We turned for you, our beauty-obsessed readers, to vote to the winners. Half a thousand votes afterwards, we had our 101 enthusiast solutions.

Having half a million voteswe show the winners of this GLAMOUR Power List Beauty Awards 2020…

Today, we are giving you the opportunity to find a few of those award-winners from the article, together with our newest Electricity List Beauty Box, packed with goods we know you will love. After all, you voted for them definitely deserve to get them, particularly when some TLC undermining a pandemic is wholly about the cards.

Starting this month in the Remarkable price of only #24. 99, the special-edition box comprises #153 (yep, that is a seriously great haul) value of makeup-bag must-haves, skin care options and nail essentials out of a number of the all-time favorite brands, such as Elemis, Kate Somerville, Bioderma, OPI and vegetarian manufacturer biloba cosmetics.

12 of the week’s largest beauty slips our Beauty Editor would like you to understand about

Camilla Kay, GLAMOUR’s Beauty Director and Deputy Editor states:”We requested, you voted along with those award-winning antiques — including cult classics to brand new attractiveness personalities — came out just as best in class at GLAMOUR’s Electricity List awards. Now, we are thrilled to give you the chance to bring these very best buys to your everyday beauty regimen.”

Are you prepared to fill your bathroom cupboard with those award-winners, all within the brand new GLAMOUR Power List Beauty Box?

*Price excludes P&P.