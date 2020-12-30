Giroud to Atletico Madrid, Declan Rice and Haaland Most current

Morning CHELSEA Fans

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be on the go in January with Atletico Madrid reportedly keen on signing him.

The LaLiga outfit are in the market place for a new centre-forward immediately after they mutually agreed to terminate the deal of ex-Blues admirer favorite Diego Costa.

According to Rai Sport, Diego Simeone has eyed up a probable go for the Frenchman who is in the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

And Simeone has also spoken of Atletico’s interest in Spanish remaining-back again Marcos Alonso.

Talking yesterday in advance of their clash versus Getafe, he mentioned: “I am not conversing about what is getting claimed from the outside. I’m imagining about tomorrow’s video game.”

In other information, Frank Lampard is statistically Chelsea’s joint-worst Leading League manager due to the fact Roman Abramovich purchased the club.

His recent factors-for every-activity (PPG) history of 1.70 is matched only by Andre Villas-Boas at the base of the pile.

Lampard has 27 wins, 11 attracts and 16 defeats from his 54 league games in demand since changing Maurizio Sarri in the summer time of 2019.

And lastly, West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has admitted he is doubtful regardless of whether Chelsea concentrate on Declan Rice’s extended-time period foreseeable future is with the Hammers.

He advised talkSPORT: “He’s continue to discovering his trade, he’ll get a great deal greater with encounter. I’m hoping it’s listed here [at West Ham] but in this recreation you in no way know.

“I’m guaranteed he’ll be a prime, best player and an even greater player in many years to occur.