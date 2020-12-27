Girl trapped in lockdown with boyfriend crushed bloody for months

A courageous woman has spoken out about the horrific abuse she endured at the fingers of an abusive boyfriend through lockdown.

Paul Richards-Keegan defeat his girlfriend, spat on her, pulled out chunks of her hair, and threatened her with a machete.

Seren ended the two-calendar year connection in August soon after she was taken to healthcare facility. The 31-yr-old’s neighbours alerted the police when they noticed Richards-Keegan push her encounter towards a fence, punch her consistently and tear her top rated.

Following pleading guilty to various prices, Richards-Keegan, 24, was jailed and given a 10-yr restraining order.

Even though Seren is relieved that he was jailed she thinks her mental scars will just take a long time to recover.

‘I will in no way ever have confidence in a man again,’ she mentioned.

Swansea Crown Court docket listened to the couple’s connection was ‘amazing’ through the very first 5 months immediately after they started relationship in July 2018.

But Richards-Keegan then began a ‘serious pattern of violence’ which Seren began to file with pictures in January.

‘I was residing in anxiety working day and evening and each time I tried to leave he would threaten me. I took shots and films as he made use of to notify me all the time that he would get rid of me and put my physique up the lakes,’ claimed Seren.

Prosecutor Hanna George said Seren experienced ‘a pattern of serious violence from her which escalated as a result of the lockdown period of the pandemic.’

The barrister informed the courtroom how the abusive male ‘pulled clumps’ of Seren’s hair out, strike her around the head and spat in her face on March 30.

On May perhaps 30, just after a disagreement about promoting his bike, Richards-Keegan ‘grabbed Seren’s face and pushed her in opposition to a wall’, beating her until her ‘mouth was total of blood’.

He afterwards hit Seren ‘so tough he still left a hand print on her reduce back’.

A thirty day period later on Richards-Keegan strangled Seren when she experimented with to run out of the residence to get aid, leaving her with seen marks on her neck.

Seren tried all over again to depart in August but her boyfriend threatened her with a machete early a single morning.

He advised her to shut up and sit in the dim in situation the police turned up and warned the machete would ‘go through’ her if she screamed.

He then defeat Seren so seriously her lungs commenced hurting, telling her ‘who offers a f***? You are fortunate to however be alive’.

Irrespective of the severe threats of violence, Seren worked up the bravery to depart her boyfriend on August 22.

Ms George informed the court docket: ‘Seren did not decide him up from work and she locked the front doorway. He turned up at the tackle and he demanded she permit him in.

‘He explained to her if she allow him enter he would not develop into violent. With that reassurance, she let him enter her home.

‘When he entered, he shed his mood and she ran upstairs to the rest room to lock herself in. He received in, grabbed her by the throat and reported he would destroy her. Following a time period of time he enable go and instructed her to capture her breath, then he did it once more.

‘She considered the defendant was heading to eliminate her. He enable go and she ran to the bedroom.

‘The defendant strangled her and strike her more than the encounter. She ran out of the household, he chased her and pushed her against the fence exterior, and repeatedly punched her and her major grew to become torn.’

Neighbours seemed outside the house and referred to as the law enforcement around the abuse that seemed ‘like a scene from a horror movie’ with Seren ‘covered in blood’.

‘When police attended, she was so fearful that she did not completely disclose what had occurred,’ Ms George reported.

But she broke down to doctors at Bronglais Medical center and then went to police who arrested and questioned Richards-Keegan at Aberystwyth Law enforcement Station.

Richards-Keegan then named users of Seren’s spouse and children and tried to persuade them to put stress on her to drop the prices versus him.

Defence counsel David Singh explained his client admitted subjecting his ex-associate to a collection of ‘appalling acts’.

Richards-Keegan pleaded responsible to 4 counts of assault occasioning real bodily hurt, prevalent assault, legal damage, making an attempt to pervert the study course of justice and earning threats to kill when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

Judge Huw Rees explained Richards-Keegan poses a substantial possibility of hurt to ladies he is in an intimate marriage with.

He reported: ‘[These are] critical offences from a younger and susceptible girl who has been left terrified. You demeaned her as a girl and you, unbeknown to you at the time, demeaned yourself.’

Richards-Keegan, from Pwllclai, Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth, will provide up to 50 percent of his sentence in custody before getting launched on licence to serve the remainder in the community.

The restraining order in opposition to him bans him from calling Seren, from Cardiff, for ten many years.

Who to contact if you require help For psychological guidance you can get in touch with the National Domestic Violence Hotline, run by Refuge and Women’s Assist, on 0808 2000 247. If you are in an LGBT partnership you can also call the helpline operate by Damaged Rainbow and Galop United kingdom, on 0300 999 5428 or 0800 9995428. Male victims can get in touch with also the Men’s Suggestions Line on 0808 801 0327.

