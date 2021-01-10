Girl dies from most cancers after she’s stopped flying overseas for remedy

A girl, 10, has died from a brain tumour just after the pandemic prevented her from travelling overseas to receive possibly existence conserving cure.

Eva Williams experienced been thanks to fly to New York in April last yr immediately after her relatives raised about £300,000 for her to get section in professional medical trials. She was then barred from travelling owing to coronavirus limitations, and her most cancers later progressed as well much for her to be acknowledged for the treatment method.

She was identified with a rare higher-quality diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) mind tumour soon after complaining of dizziness and blurred vision in December 2019.

Her dad Paul Slapa, 35, verified this weekend that Eva died on Friday.

He said: ‘Over the past 7 days, Eva had lost the capability to talk, consume and swallow fluids, and she has experienced far more than any baby ought to at any time have to undergo. Observing her continue to battle every working day has been heartbreaking.

‘Eva is an inspiration to numerous, undoubtedly to me, and I can not start to consider how we will go ahead from listed here.

‘How do we wake up every single day and go on? How do we facial area the planet devoid of our little one girl with us? Why did this happen to the most caring and loving of little ladies?

‘Every solitary part of us is in soreness and I simply cannot see how that can adjust. We enjoy you Eva – additional than you’ll have at any time acknowledged – and we will hold you with us every working day for the relaxation of our life.’

Eva’s combat in opposition to mind cancer was elevated by MP Sarah Atherton in the Commons in July, with Boris Johnson vowing to glimpse into supporting her journey. But her mom and dad claimed it was by then as well late for her to undergo the remedy.

Discussing the trials formerly, Paul claimed: ‘Any of the trials we selected are all experimental therapy, so we will hardly ever know whether or not they would have been prosperous or not.

‘But the reality is the probability and chance to consider was taken away by Covid. That’s the thing that truly would make you really feel like you have been wronged.’

