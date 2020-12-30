‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Who Performed Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVID

Dawn Wells, who turned a megastar by taking part in the attractive Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island” has died.

Her rep says Dawn died from COVID Wednesday.

Wells was one of 2 surviving members of the solid … Tina Louise, who played Ginger on the display, is now the sole surviving cast member.

The exhibit only ran 3 many years — from 1964-1967, but it became a cultural phenomenon. The premise — Gilligan, the skipper et al hopped on a boat for a 3-hour tour — A Three HOUR TOUR — and it became shipwrecked on a deserted island. The show was all about the hijinks of survival and the conversation with the hilarious people, together with Professor Roy and a really rich pair, Lovey and Thurston Howell III.

Immediately after ‘Gilligan’s’ Dawn appeared in different Television set reveals, like “The Wild Wild West” and “Bonanza.” In all, she appeared in extra than 150 series … and also appeared on Broadway and in flicks.

Dawn’s show biz profession actually started with beauty pageants … she was crowd Pass up Nevada in the 1959 Miss out on The united states pageant.

She recognized an institute for up-and-coming filmmakers in Idaho … it is termed the Spud Film Institute.

There was really a major discussion among the supporters of ‘Gilligan’s’ in the course of the run of the show — namely, who’s sexier — the healthful Mary Ann or the sultry movie star, Ginger.

Dawn was married once in the ’60s to Larry Rosen. They divorced right after 5 yrs.

Dawn was 82.

RIP