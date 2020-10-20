Gillie Da King About Birdman: He’s Robbed Each N*gga He Came From The Game With!!

Gillie Da King had a few harsh words to say about Birdman to a current episode of his tradition, Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

Wack 100 has been a guest on the series, also Wack made the mistake of calling the Money Money manager that the”top Cartoon executive on the planet.”

Gillie didn’t feel exactly the identical .

“These n*ggas is imitation bitch-ass n*ggas,” he advised Wack

Wack functions for Cash Money West.

“Money has not obtained sh*t related to being actual. There is a whole lot of fake-ass n*ggas having cash. N*ggas is imitation as a muthaf*cker. He performed robbed every n*gga that he came in the match with to find some cash.”

Gillie’s cohost, Wallo, had a lot dissing Birdman.

“F*ck outta here! Do not you emphasise Birdman… You got the panties on your bum,” Wallo informed Gillie. “Permit that sh*t go. Money Money records. That is why he f*ckin’ along with me. I am tired of the sh*t. I really don’t wish to hear that even sh*t no longer concerning no f*ckin’ Birdman on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.”