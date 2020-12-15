Gigi Hadid’s Baby’s Name is Not Dorothea, Sorry Taylor Swift Fans

Exclusive

Taylor Swift did NOT name a track following Gigi Hadid‘s baby, inspite of the former’s supporters considering she’d revealed the solution with a bunch of clues … which turn out to just be lyrics.

Resources connected to the supermodel new mother convey to TMZ … no. Gigi and Zayn‘s infant girl’s title isn’t really Dorothea — which is a music on Taylor’s new album, “Evermore.” That was the sizzling enthusiast theory turned-rumor more than the weekend, but we are advised Swifties are connecting dots that aren’t there.

The principle is extended and complicated, but we are going to simplify it for you. Basically, people discovered Gigi, an outdated buddy of Taylor’s, posted some throwback images not long ago of her being pregnant, and outlined the term “August” in her caption.

“August” also transpires to be monitor #8 on Taylor’s album, “Folklore.” Lovers then manufactured a massive leap, and noted observe #8 on “Evermore,” is “Dorothea.”

Sooo … Gigi’s kid should be named Dorothea, ideal???

Here’s where by we burst that bubble — we are below to explain to you, our sources say Gigi only outlined August because that was the thirty day period the photograph was taken. She gave birth a month afterwards, BTW, and has demonstrated the baby’s head, but however will never reveal the title.

A further big purpose folks assumed Taylor was dropping Gigi hints is due to the fact she essentially did expose Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s most recent daughter’s name as a result of her audio — the girl’s title is Betty, and Taylor alluded to that in a observe by the exact same identify on “Folklore.”

In that case, it was a lot extra clear what she was accomplishing — Taylor also outlined Ryan’s other 2 kids’ names in the music, so variety of a no-brainer — but in this circumstance … we’re advised there is absolutely nothing there as it relates to Gigi and her infant. Followers are just achieving.

Guys gigi’s baby’s identify is Dorothea! as you all know taylor declared the identify of blake’s child “betty” by means of folklore! gigi posted a image with caption “august, waiting for our girl” james was ready august at the rear of the shopping mall.august is track 8, Dorothea is also the 8th observe! pic.twitter.com/3J2S14OKlT — Taylor Throwbacks ➐ (@ThrowBacTaylor) December 12, 2020

While Taylor does have some Easter eggs in her audio, no doubt, men and women have mistakenly gone down nonexistent rabbit holes before … as we’ve recently documented. As for Gigi’s baby’s genuine title — we are not hearing a damn detail other than that it’ll arrive out in time.

Like, when she’s booked her initially occupation or graduating or receiving married! 🤷🏽‍♂️