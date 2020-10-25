Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Article Baby Body for the very first time

Weeks after giving birth to her infant along with boyfriend Zayn Malik at September, version Gigi Hadid led to Instagram to distribute an important message. Posing for a mirror selfie using a shirt which read”VOTE,” that the supermodel encouraged her fans to stand out there and make their voice heard.

“I graduated last week along with my daughter to me personally, to get an America I’d like her to seebut not for usfor fellow Americans which are not as privileged, together with hope for a country that’s unified, that’s empathetic, & to get a leader that’s compassionate,” Gigi composed from the caption. “YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&if you dropped it off in your County’s Board of Elections Office or in an Early Polling Website I am proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU.”

From the slideshow, Gigi also contained different voting tools to be certain everyone who will vote understands how.