Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo with Zayn Malik & Their Woman on Halloween!

November 1, 2020
1 Min Read
Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo with Zayn Malik & Their Daughter on Halloween!

Gigi Hadid will be sharing a fresh photograph of your own daughter!

The 25-year old version took for her Instagram to discuss a lot of photos observing her very first Halloween as a mother.

From the article, Gigi showed her rocking post-baby body at a skintight, blue bodysuit while dressed as video game persona.

Subsequently on her Story,” Gigi shared with the very first family photograph using boyfriend Zayn Malik holding their one-month-old daughter.

To their own outfits, the 27-year old singer dressed as a Slytherin character out of Harry Potter while his kid sported a tiny Hulk knit cap. Gigi covered her up child’s face using a Hulk emoji.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their baby back September 19. As of now, they have not shown their daughter’s title however.

