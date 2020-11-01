Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo With Zayn Malik and Their Baby

This was a really happy Halloween to get Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Gigi shared with the very first photograph of her Zayn’s newborn girl, that the supermodel gave birth in September.

From the film, Gigi is dressed Samus Aran in the movie game Metroid at a trendy blue bodysuit. Her former One Management bandmate boyfriend rocked a scarf with black and green accents, which makes him a part of Harry Potter’s Slytherin home. The few leaned to the fandom motif farther by dressing their infant like legendary Marvel superhero, The Hulk.

That is actually the very first period that Gigi has submitted a complete picture of the child, whose title has not yet been shown to enthusiasts. The few, but maintained the infant’s face personal by placing a digital decal on the photograph.

The couple’s need for solitude is the reason why they opted to devote some time on Gigi’s mommy Yolanda Hadid‘s Pennsylvania farm after the arrival of the infant.