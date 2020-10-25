Gigi Hadid is Displaying Her Post-Baby Body!

Gigi Hadid is looking amazing!

The 24-year old version and brand new mother chose for her Instagram on Saturday (October 24) to talk about with a pic of her post-baby body whilst inviting fans to get out and vote.

“I voted absentee last week along with my daughter to me personally, to get an America I’d like her to seebut not for usfor fellow Americans which are not as privileged, together with hope for a country that’s unified, that’s empathetic, & to get a leader that’s compassionate,” Gigi composed while sporting a”Vote” blouse tucked into a yellowish pair of trousers while posing before a mirror.

“YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU,” Gigi lasted” IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&if you dropped it off in your County’s Board of Elections Office or in an Early Polling Website I am proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. No matter your PLAN, I am proud of you; be certain that you have a single!!!”

Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their kid over September 19, 2020. They supported the information into the planet on September 23, but haven’t declared her name however.

A supply recently talked out in where Gigi gave birth to her daughter and it was not in any significant city.