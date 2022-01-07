Directed by Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a supernatural comedy film that is the sequel to both Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it stars Carrie Coon in the lead role while Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd, and Logan Kim provide immaculate supporting characters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes fans on a nostalgia ride like many of the movies from 2021 to have (Spiderman: No Way Home, Matrix Resurrections, etc) and this time around, it is a sequel to the original two movies. This movie particularly focuses on Egon Spengler and his unfinished ghost-hunting business. Let’s break down the movie in this Ghostbusters: Afterlife ending explained blog.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ending Explained

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plot

Callie Spengler, the daughter of Egon Spengler receives the news of the death of her father. She leaves for Summerville to her father’s house for a week with her two children. However, before departing, she receives an eviction notice. She decides to sell off her father’s property to pay the outstanding rent.

Once they arrive in Summerville, they get welcomed with an Earthquake. Upon some inquiry, Callie learns that the resale value of the apartment is little to none, furthermore, her father had some debts left that she will have to pay. A frustrated Callie decides to spend the summer here with her children.

Meanwhile, both Trevor and Phoebe get busy with their summer activities. Callie meets Gary who is a seismologist in Phoebe’s summer school. One day, Phoebe finds a PKE meter of her grandfather and decides to investigate the unusual activities going around the house. She takes help from Gary who is a Ghostbusters fan.

After giving the ghost trap to Gary, the latter succeeds in powering up by using the batteries of the school bus. The trap successfully captures the underlings of Gozer, however, Gozer manages to escape to Shandora Mines.

Gozer’s Identity

Gozer was sort of God of the underworld. He ruled the beneath of Earth where all souls of dark spirits reside. Phoebe suggests that the man who constructed the apartment in New York where Gozer and his ghosts first appeared used Selenium drivers from Temple of Gozer. Maybe, he wanted to provide a channel for ghosts to enter the world.

While trapping the ghosts, the spirits of Zuul and Vinz possessed the body of Callie and Gary. Zuul who is the gatekeeper and Vinz who is a key master are necessary for the physical revival of Gozer. Both of them reunite with their master at Shandora Mines and begin the revival process.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ending Explained

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ending Explained – Did Gozer Get Captured?

After Vinz went to Shandora Mines, he first destroyed the cannons which were placed by Elgon to kill all the spirits that tried to revive Gozer. Both the minions successfully summoned Gozer but Phoebe managed to distract him as Podcast captured the spirit to Zuul.

They all escaped to Egon’s farm where they had decided to capture the spirit of Gozer. Callie tried to power up the machine for capturing, however, its capacitors ruptured at that moment and it failed to execute. They had almost given up and just then Winston Zeddemore, Raymond Stantz, and Peter Venkman the former Ghostbusters appeared to help them.

Phoebe confronted Gozer alone and fought him alongside the spirit of her grandfather. It was Egon’s spirit that was guiding Phoebe throughout the movie and helping her accumulate hints. It was also his spirit that Phoebe felt first in the house.

In the last moments, with external help, Phoebe manages to defeat Gozer. Egon has a reunion with his gang and his daughter who he dearly loved. Egon’s spirit wasn’t captured in the ghost trap, meaning that his soul wasn’t evil and he departed to heaven.

What are your thoughts on Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Let us know in the comments. For more such updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.