A federal appeals court has ruled that the testimony of Ghislaine Maxwell, the company partner and former girlfriend of financier Jeffrey Epstein, could be unsealed.

The judgment follows weeks of Ghislaine attempting to help keep it sealed from the general public.

“We’ve reviewed each the arguments raised by Defendant-Appellant Maxwell on appeal and find them to be without merit,” the judges wrote. “We DENY the motion to consolidate this appeal with all the impending appeal in United States v. Maxwell.”

Back in July, Maxwell was charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly helping isolate, dress, along with sexually abuse minors as young as 14 as a portion of the alleged global pedophile ring. She pleaded not guilty and was ordered jailed pending trial. She is charged with 2 counts of perjury.

She’s the charges.

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of running a sex trafficking ring from 2002 into 2005 if he had been discovered lifeless in August 2019 on his mobile in the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein asserted his innocence before his departure.