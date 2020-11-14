Get to Know Madalen Mills From Netflix’s Jingle Jangle

Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Celebrities Hollywood heavyweights like Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, along with Ricky Martin.

But among the movie’s standout gifts is novice Madalen Mills, that delivers a magical portrayal of this courageous and smart Journey Jangle. Even though the Alabama native is still quite young, she has already had some remarkable acting roles. She is also musically apt and occasionally shares her melodic abilities on Instagram. It is safe to state that Mills is on her way in becoming a significant force in the business, and we can not wait to find out the way she continues to glow. Continue reading if you want to find out more about the celebrity!